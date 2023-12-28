Denver Broncos to bench quarterback Russell Wilson for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — The Denver Broncos are benching quarterback Russell Wilson for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season, team head coach Sean Payton told reporters on Wednesday.

“Rather than get into the specifics — because I think that would be unfair today — it’s more about what we weren’t doing effectively enough offensively,” Payton said.

“When we were getting two or three turnovers, that’s one thing. Ultimately, our job is to get the ball in the end zone, and we have to be more efficient doing that — all of us.”

Payton said Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games of the season. Stidham, a former fourth-round draft pick of the New England Patriots in 2019 out of Auburn University, was signed as a free agent this past offseason.

Payton added that the decision was not an indictment on only Wilson but the offense as a whole.

“I can’t replace the entire offensive line,” Payton said. “I can’t bring in five new receivers. If it continues over a period of time, there will be another guy here talking to you, as well. These are difficult decisions.

“Obviously, there’s more attention when it’s the quarterback who’s under contract, but different than maybe earlier decisions we’ve made with last year’s prior starters.”

The 35-year-old Wilson signed a five-year extension worth a reported $245 million in September 2022, which is set to kick in next season.

Payton downplayed the economic reasonings behind the move.

“I understand all the speculation and everything that surrounds a move like that,” Payton said.

“I can tell you we’re desperately trying to win. Sure, in our game today there are economics and all those other things, but the No. 1 push behind this — and it’s a decision I’m making — is to get a spark offensively.

“Obviously, it’s difficult. All of us feel like: ‘Man, we didn’t do well enough.’”

CNN has reached out to the Broncos and Wilson’s agent for comment.

Nine-time Pro Bowler Wilson, who is currently in his 12th season in the league, has helped lead the Broncos to a 7-8 record while throwing for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Wilson was traded to the Broncos before the 2022 season after spending his first 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson helped lead Seattle to a Super Bowl XLVIII victory in 2014.

On Wednesday night, Wilson broke his silence in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“God’s got me,” Wilson wrote. “Looking forward to what’s next.”

The Broncos are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday before closing out the season in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

