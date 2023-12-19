Skip to Content
CNN - Sports

The most audacious golf outfits of 2023

By
Published 1:04 AM

By Jack Bantock, CNN

(CNN) — From mergers to majors, not to mention a breathless Solheim and Ryder Cup double header, it’s been another turbulent year in the world of golf — a chaos reflected in the wardrobe choices of many of the sport’s stars.

Some looks were to be expected — John Daly can be counted on to make a fashion statement every time he steps to the tee, while Rickie Fowler has become almost synonymous with the color orange.

Others were a little more spontaneous. Akshay Bhatia ushered in the dawn of shirtless golfers in February, while Lilia Vu graced the green in her dressing gown following major glory in April.

Scroll through the gallery to see the golfers — and fans — that turned the fairway into a runway this season.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Sports

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content