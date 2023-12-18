Draymond Green’s suspension at least three weeks – report

By Jill Martin and Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who was indefinitely suspended by the NBA last week for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face, remains away from the court – and could be for a while.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, citing unnamed league sources, Green has started counseling and is expected to remain suspended for at least the next three weeks.

CNN has reached out to the NBA and Golden State Warriors for comment.

On December 13, the NBA announced Green’s indefinite suspension, saying it was taking into account Green’s “repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts.”

Green struck Nurkić in the face with his right arm during the Warriors’ 119-116 loss to the Suns on December 12.

Green asserted after the game that the hit was accidental. This was the third time Green has been ejected from a game this season and his second suspension this year.

Subsequently Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Green’s suspension “makes sense.”

“I think the suspension makes sense,” Kerr said. “To me, this is about more than basketball,” said Kerr. It’s about helping Draymond. “I think it’s an opportunity for Draymond to step away and to make a change in his approach, in his life. That’s not an easy thing to do.”

