Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension ‘makes sense’

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension for striking Jusuf Nurkic in the face “makes sense.”

Talking to reporters ahead of the team’s game in Los Angeles against the Clippers on Thursday, Kerr said the suspension will hopefully help Green work on himself and change his ways.

“I think the suspension makes sense,” Kerr said. “To me, this is about more than basketball. It’s about helping Draymond. I think it’s an opportunity for Draymond to step away and to make a change in his approach, in his life. That’s not an easy thing to do.

“That’s not something you say: ‘Okay, we’re going to do five games, and then he’s going to be fine.’

“It’s not just about an outburst on the court, this is about his life,” Kerr continued. “This is about someone who I believe in, someone who I’ve known for a decade, who I love for his loyalty, his commitment, his passion, his love for his teammates, his friends, his family.”

Kerr added that Green “knows” he has to change after violent incidents involving Jordan Poole, Rudy Gobert and Nurkic.

On Wednesday, Green was suspended indefinitely by the NBA after striking Nurkić in the face with his right arm during the team’s 119-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns, dropping him to the ground.

Green asserted after the game that the hit was accidental. This was the third time Green has been ejected from a game this season and his second suspension this year.

Earlier on Thursday, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy said the team worked with the NBA on coming up with the suspension.

Dunleavy added that the team is “committed” to helping Green.

Green will “be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play,” according to the NBA.

Kerr said he “believes” in Green and wants him to end his career on a high note.

“The whole key for me is what this can do for his life long term,” Kerr said. “I want him to be happy. I want him to reap the rewards of an incredible career and legacy. And I want him to finish that career in a really wonderful, dignified manner.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.