Dak Prescott furthers MVP campaign with stellar performance in high-scoring Cowboys victory over Seahawks

(CNN) — Dak Prescott continued to further his candidacy for this year’s NFL MVP award after another stellar performance in the Dallas Cowboys’ 41-35 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.

The 30-year-old quarterback threw almost a perfect game as he masterminded Dallas’ high-scoring win over Seattle, during which the Cowboys overcame two separate eight-point deficits.

He threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns – one apiece to CeeDee Lamb, Jake Ferguson and Brandin Cooks – including vital fourth-quarter touchdown and field goal drives to help seal the result.

It capped off an excellent month of November for Prescott in which he’s thrown for 1,597 yards, 16 touchdowns and just a single interception and, importantly, played a vital role in the Cowboys’ recent four-game winning streak.

After a rocky beginning to the 2023 season, Prescott told reporters, per the NFL: “I’m blessed, I’m super blessed, and I think about that each and every day that I wake up, I’m grateful for that opportunity to do that, and I go and attack the day.

“I understand nobody’s opinion defines me, that’s the great part about life and that’s the great opportunity that we all have, that people can say whatever they want, but you know I have the pen, I have the paper and I’m the one writing. So, because I’m playing as well as I am now doesn’t mean I’m going to stop, doesn’t mean I’m going to listen to them now.”

Prescott’s performance was the main talking point after what was a thrilling encounter at AT&T Stadium.

Both sides provided their fair share of offense, with both totaling over 400 yards on that side of the ball.

Seattle, playing on the road on a short week, didn’t look overawed at any stage with quarterback Geno Smith engineering multiple scoring drives to keep his team in the game.

More than that, the Seahawks held eight-point leads twice in the second half – with DK Metcalf the standout performer as he finished Thursday’s game with six catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns. The wide receiver ignited the game in the first quarter when he took a Smith pass 73 yards for a touchdown to open Seattle’s scoring.

“We’ve played games where the offense has done well and the defense hasn’t, or the defense has had our back when the offense hasn’t done so well,” Metcalf said, per the Seahawks. “So we just have to play a complete game as a team to where we’re hitting on all phases – the offense is executing, the defense is getting stops and special teams is running and hitting. Once we do that, I think we’re going to be a great team.”

However, on multiple occasions, Seattle’s defense was unable to slow down Prescott and company.

It is the third straight loss for the Seahawks as their playoff push falters. They fall to 6-6 while the Cowboys improve to 9-3.

