Arrest warrant issued for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller

(CNN) — An arrest warrant has been issued for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller, who has been accused of assaulting a pregnant woman, the Dallas Police Department said in a statement to CNN on Thursday.

A police spokesperson told CNN the arrest warrant is active, meaning Miller is not currently in custody.

The police department said that Dallas police responded to what it said was “a major disturbance call” on Wednesday around 11 a.m. local time. Police said a preliminary investigation determined Miller and the woman had a verbal argument and that Miller allegedly assaulted her.

According to police, Miller left the scene before officers arrived and that the woman was treated for minor injuries and not hospitalized.

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller,” the Bills said in a statement. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”

CNN has reached out to Miller for comment but had not heard back by the time of publication.

When reached by CNN, a spokesperson for the NFL said the league is aware of the matter and has been in contact with the Bills but declined to comment beyond that.

Miller, 34, is originally from DeSoto, Texas. He has won two Super Bowls – one with the Denver Broncos and the other with the Los Angeles Rams – and was named Super Bowl 50 MVP.

Miller hosts Bleacher Report’s “The Voncast.” Bleacher Report and CNN share the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD). WBD had no comment when asked about the arrest warrant.

