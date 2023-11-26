Francesco Camarda makes history as he becomes youngest ever Serie A player

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Aged 15 years and 260 days old, Francesco Camarda pulled on the famous black and red striped jersey of AC Milan on Saturday, and made history as the youngest ever debutant in Serie A.

The striker entered the fray in the 84th minute, as a substitute for Luka Jović during his team’s 1-0 victory over Fiorentina, and broke the record previously held by Wisdom Amey who was 15 years and 274 days old when he made his debut for Bologna in May 2021, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The Rossoneri’s victory against Fiorentina stymied their recent drought of wins, and ensured they remained third in the league, five points behind leaders Inter Milan.

“Francesco is a good lad; he is working well and we also need his freshness. He is very young but also very mature. We were all very happy for him. I could be his grandfather,” Milan manager Stefano Pioli told Sky Sport Italia, according to ESPN.

So far this season, Camarda had made nine appearances for AC Milan in the Campionato Primavera 1 TIM, Italy’s under-19 league, and scored one goal.

After his history-making Serie A debut, Camarda’s teammates rushed to congratulate him, including France’s all time leading goalscorer Olivier Giroud who hailed his “rossonero little brother” on Instagram.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.