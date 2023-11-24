Simone Biles celebrates husband Jonathan Owens’ first NFL touchdown in Green Bay Packers win

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Take a back seat, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. There’s another power couple in the NFL.

Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles could hardly contain her excitement as her husband, Jonathan Owens, scored his first NFL touchdown in the Green Bay Packers’ 29-22 Thanksgiving win against the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions.

Packers safety Owens scooped up the ball and raced into the end zone after a fumble from Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the first quarter, giving Biles yet another reason to be thankful on ‘Turkey Day.’

“THATS MY HUSBAND!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in response to footage of Owens’ touchdown. In a separate post, she added: “A PACKERS WIN BABY!!!!!!!!! happy thanksgiving.”

Owens’ debut score gave the Packers a surprise 20-6 lead against the Lions, who were 8-2 on the season ahead of Thursday’s game.

“I didn’t believe it, it didn’t feel like real life at first,” Owens said after the game. “It was my first time being in the end zone since high school. Man, it was a great feeling.”

Having led Green Bay to a 23-20 win against the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend, quarterback Jordan Love enjoyed another excellent game, throwing for 268 yards and three touchdowns on 22-of-32 passing as the Packers improved to 5-6 on the season.

For the Lions, their struggles on Thanksgiving continue, with the team not having won since 2016.

Biles and Owens got married in April, a few months before the gymnastics great made a competitive return to the sport following a two-year hiatus.

Speaking on NBC’s “Today” show earlier this year, Biles said that the couple had mostly been long-distance since getting married while they pursue their respective sports.

She also said that she hopes to compete in next year’s Paris Olympics, an opportunity to further cement her legacy as the most decorated gymnast of all time. Last month, Biles won a record 23rd world championship gold medal while competing in Belgium, becoming the most decorated male or female gymnast ever.

