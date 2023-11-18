James Harden enjoys first win for LA Clippers with late four-point play against Houston Rockets

By Aimee Lewis and Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — Finally, James Harden experienced that winning feeling as an LA Clipper – and he did so in style, beating the clock with a three pointer in a nail-biting win over the Houston Rockets in the NBA’s In-Season tournament.

Harden, traded from the Philadelphia 76ers last month, had been 0-5 since his move, but the 106-100 win ended that losing streak as on Friday he produced his best performance for his new team.

The 10-time All-Star guard scored 24 points, with nine rebounds and seven assists against his former team, including the four-point play to ice the game in the final seconds.

Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 26 points, while Paul George added 23 points in the victory.

“I’m getting real close,” Harden said, per ESPN. “I’m getting close to myself, every game I feel like I’m improving.”

Russell Westbrook came off the bench and ended up scoring eight points, three rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes of play.

Elsewhere, Kevin Durant put on a vintage performance, scoring 38 points in the Phoenix Suns’ narrow 131-128 victory over the Utah Jazz. Devin Booker added 24 points and a career-high 15 assists.

Damian Lillard tallied 27 points, while Malik Beasley added 20 points, in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 130-99 victory over the Charlotte Hornets as they remain undefeated in the In-Season tournament.

LeBron James scored 35 points to lift the Los Angeles Lakers to a 107-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, taking the Lakers to 3-0 in the West’s Group A.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.