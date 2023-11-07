LA Chargers scrap way to key win over New York Jets as rookie Derius Davis scores stunning punt return touchdown

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — The Los Angeles Chargers scrapped their way to what could be an important victory in this season, beating the New York Jets 27-6 on Monday Night Football.

Chargers rookie Derius Davis ignited the game in the first quarter when he broke through a posse of Jets defenders to return a punt 87 yards for his first NFL touchdown.

Los Angeles running back Austin Ekeler rushed for two touchdowns and the Chargers defense did the rest, stifling New York’s offense.

The Chargers were led by the reenergized Joey Bosa who, after weeks of struggling with injuries, looked back to his best as the outside linebacker finished with five quarterback pressures and 2.5 sacks.

“It feels great,” said Bosa after the Chargers’ second successive victory. “I think the energy is good, the mindset was really good the last couple of weeks, especially following a couple of tough losses.

“I think we’re heading in the right direction, just have to keep with it.”

As well as Bosa’s dominant performance, Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu both recording two sacks apiece, making it a tough evening for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

Three Chargers players recorded multiple sacks in a game for the first time since Week 16 of the 2012 season, per the NFL. The two-plus sacks recorded by three players also tied for the most in a game in franchise history.

Los Angeles recorded turnovers at key points too, forcing fumbles in the first and fourth quarter, both of which were recovered by Chargers players.

“Just how we played for four quarters,” said Chargers head coach Brandon Staley as he reflected on the team’s defensive performance. “I thought from the first whistle to the last one, we competed. Thought we did the things that good defenses do.

“I thought we were physical tonight, we did a really good job against the run game, thought we rushed the passer, we limited the explosions in the deep part of the field and we were really good in the redzone,” he added. “It was a team win and our guys, they practiced at a high level all week and they carried it to the field tonight.”

Despite the Chargers’ defensive dominance, the Los Angeles offense struggled to move the ball consistently with the team only producing 191 total yards.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 136 yards, the highlight of which came in the fourth quarter when he connected with Keenan Allen for a short gain, the Los Angeles wider receiver athletically completing the catch one-handed.

“The catch was fire, huh?” Allen said afterwards with a smile. “I haven’t seen it yet but I felt pretty good about it on the field.”

In doing so, Allen put himself into rarefied territory as he moved past the 10,000 career receiving yards mark to become just the second Charger to reach that milestone, alongside tight end Antonio Gates, and the 54th player all time.

“It’s amazing, man,” Allen said of the achievement. “Just the hard work paying off, consistency, resiliency, I’ve done been through a lot with injuries and stuff like that. It’s nice.”

The victory moves the Chargers to 4-4 for the season while the Jets fall to the same record.

