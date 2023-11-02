Daniil Medvedev booed off the court after Paris Masters exit, while Novak Djokovic eases through

By Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — After Carlos Alcaraz’s surprise exit on Tuesday, world No. 3 Daniil Medvedev also faced a shock second round defeat at the Paris Masters, losing in three sets to Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov on Wednesday.

In Medvedev’s first match of the tournament after receiving a first round bye, the 2021 US Open champion saved six match points before falling in a tense outing in front of a volatile crowd that appeared to get under the Russian’s skin on multiple occasions.

After Dimitrov took the first set 6-3 and with the score locked at 5-5 in the second, Medvedev threw his racket before stepping up to serve. This prompted boos from the Parisian audience, which the 27-year-old clearly did not appreciate.

Medvedev is no stranger to playing the villain on court and walked back to his bench, refusing to play until the booing stopped.

An argument with umpire Renaud Lichtenstein – and the crowd – ensued, before he was eventually given a code violation for delaying the match and was forced into serving.

“When I got the code, I was like: ‘Do I really want to get disqualified and finish the match on this note?’ So I just went on to play,” Medvedev told the media after the game.

Despite the disruption, Medvedev managed to level things up and won the second set tie-break to send the match to a deciding final set.

The pair battled to another tie-break as world No. 17 Dimitrov squandered six opportunities to put Medvedev away. The 32-year-old eventually sealed the victory at the seventh time of asking, winning 6-3 6-7 7-6 and moving on to the round-of-32 where he will take on Alexander Bublik.

Medvedev was again jeered as he left the court and appeared to raise his middle finger towards the crowd on his way out, something which he later denied.

“I just checked my nails, like this,” he said to reporters post-match. “No, really, it’s nothing more than that. Why would I do that to this beautiful crowd in Paris-Bercy?”

Meanwhile, 24-time grand slam singles champion Novak Djokovic breezed into the third round in straight sets, beating Tomás Martín Etcheverry 6-3 6-2.

Djokovic had not played since representing Serbia in the Davis Cup in September, but showed no signs of rust against the Argentine and appears increasingly likely to end the year as world No. 1.

With Medvedev and Alcaraz both suffering earlier-than-planned exits, Djokovic’s path to a 40th Masters title may have just gotten slightly easier.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.