Hall of Fame college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83

By Jacob Lev and Steve Almasy, CNN

(CNN) — Bobby Knight, who was one of college basketball’s winningest coaches and who guided Indiana University to three national championships, has died at the age of 83, his family announced on Wednesday.

The family did not immediately release the cause of death for the man who most famously coached the Indiana Hoosiers from 1971 to 2000, and whose 1976 title-winning team is the most recent men’s Division I squad to finish the season unbeaten.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington (Indiana) surrounded by his family,” his family posted to his website. “We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend.”

Before retiring in 2008, the Hall of Fame coach won a then-record 902 NCAA Division I men’s games. Knight bookended his 29 seasons in Bloomington with successful stints at the US Military Academy and Texas Tech University.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

