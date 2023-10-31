Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs has breakout performance in Detroit Lions 26-14 victory over Las Vegas Raiders

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs had a breakout performance as the Detroit Lions beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-14 on Monday Night Football.

The 21-year-old, selected with the 12th pick of this year’s NFL draft, finished with a season-high 189 yards from scrimmage – 152 rushing yards and 37 receiving yards.

The highlight of Gibbs’ big evening came in the third quarter when he broke loose for an explosive 27-yard touchdown run, sealing the victory for the upstart Lions.

His offensive output was higher than the whole of the Raiders’ offense, with the visitors only able to muster 157 total yards in a loud Ford Field.

According to the NFL, Gibbs became the fourth rookie in Lions franchise history with 150-plus rushing yards and one or more rushing touchdowns in a game, joining Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, Billy Sims and Kevin Jones.

After the game, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell said this performance from Gibbs had been coming.

“You could tell he was feeling it,” Campbell told reporters. “Every week, he’s just gotten a little bit better and a little bit better.

“I thought last week was his best game, and this week certainly surpassed that. I think the more he gains his own confidence in his own abilities in this league, he’s just going to continue to grow. And I think this was kind of the tip of the iceberg, if you will, for what he’s able to do and going to be able to do. Really proud of him.”

After Detroit’s disappointing Week 7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, a bounce back performance against the lowly Raiders was very much on the cards.

And with Ford Field full of Lions luminaries – from former greats Sanders and Calvin Johnson to famous fans Taylor Lautner and gaming personality Ninja – the team rewarded those in attendance.

A trio of field goals from kicker Riley Patterson saw the team race into an early lead before the Raiders finally got on the scoreboard in the second quarter from a Josh Jacobs rushing touchdown.

But in typical Lions fashion, they bounced back straight away, answering with their own touchdown as Jared Goff connected with rookie tight end Sam LaPorta for a touchdown.

Las Vegas did get a glimmer of hope when cornerback Marcus Peters intercepted a pass from Goff and took it 75 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter to cut the Lions lead to two.

Things looked even brighter for the Raiders on the very next drive when Maxx Crosby forced a fumble to halt a threatening Lions drive.

But from there, the Raiders offense struggled to create anything – quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was unable to move the ball consistently against an energetic Lions defense – and Detroit turned the screw, clawing its way back into the game.

Gibbs’ late touchdown and a further field goal from Patterson sealed the victory, improving Detroit’s record to 6-2 as it heads into a bye week.

“Yeah, it feels great. We’re 6-2, we’re leading our division, playing good ball, and still feel like there’s meat on the bone,” Lions quarterback Goff said after the game. “So, yeah, it feels good.”

The Raiders slip to 3-5 as their disappointing season continues.

