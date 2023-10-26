Erling Haaland gets on back on track in the Champions League as Manchester City defeats BSC Young Boys 3-1

By Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — Powered by a brace from Erling Haaland, Manchester City made it three UEFA Champions League wins out of three as they defeated Swiss side BSC Young Boys 3-1 on Wednesday in Bern.

The visiting side played its usual dominant style of football and rained down chances on the opposition, using its 67% possession to produce 26 shots. However, Young Boys weathered the storm for much of the game – thanks in no small part to a spirited performance from goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi – and put up a valiant fight against last season’s treble winners.

The host caught City by surprise and had the first chance of the game within the opening 30 seconds as Filip Ugrinic forced Ederson into a smart stop.

It was all City from there though as the visitors unleashed a sky blue barrage. Matheus Nunes flashed a shot over the bar five minutes in, before Haaland got an early sight of goal in the penalty area, dragging his effort wide. Jérémy Doku was denied by Racioppi shortly after, one his 10 saves on the night.

Despite facing mounting pressure, Young Boys managed to frustrate City throughout the first half and the two sides headed into the break goalless.

The deadlock was broken two minutes after half-time though: Rúben Dias’ powerful header was tipped onto the bar by Racioppi, but the rebound was tapped-in by center back Manuel Akanji.

Although it looked as though the floodgates might open from here, City’s lead did not last for long, with the English club conceding only four minutes later. Meschak Elia latched onto a defense-splitting through ball and lobbed Ederson from outside the box.

The reigning European champion continued its onslaught though and was rewarded with a penalty 65 minutes in when Rodri was clumsily fouled by Mohamed Ali Camara, giving Haaland a chance to break his five-game goal drought in the competition from the spot. Racioppi got his hands to the Norwegian’s penalty but not could prevent him from restoring City’s advantage.

The visitors thought they had a third when Julián Álvarez cooly slotted home in the 74th minute, but the goal was ruled out by VAR due to a Jack Grealish handball in the build-up.

City did extend its lead later when its talisman sealed the game with just five minutes left in regulation time. Haaland curled a right-footed strike past Racioppi to score his 33rd Champions League goal in 37 appearances.

City manager Pep Guardiola praised his side’s performance after the game but criticized the artificial surface that the match was played on, with pre-match concerns over the turf compounded by the driving rain throughout the contest.

“On this pitch, it is more difficult, the ball comes in a different shape,” he told TNT Sports after the game. “But the way we played positionally was really good.”

Defender Rico Lewis, who was named Player of the Match, had a similar view.

“It was a difficult game with the surface and the weather,” he said to TNT Sports. “The environment we are in Young Boys are used to.

“We played well in the first half and it was a bit back and forth in the second half, but we got the job done.”

The ‘Cityzens’, who play Young Boys in the reverse fixture on November 7, now only need one more win to secure qualification for the knockout stage.

