José Mourinho sent off after making ‘crying’ gesture as Roma scores dramatic winner

(CNN) — José Mourinho was sent off during Roma’s dramatic 1-0 Serie A victory over Monza with the Roma manager seen making a ‘crying’ gesture towards the opposition’s bench.

However, after the game Mourinho said he “didn’t know why” he was shown a red card. “I only made a gesture to the bench, not a single word,” Mourinho said, per Reuters.

The veteran head coach is known for his theatrics, and sometimes controversial ones, on the sidelines and as his side scored a late winner, Sunday was no different.

As the game was nearing its conclusion and heading towards a 0-0 draw, Roma forward Stephan El Shaarawy scored the winner against 10-man Monza at the Stadio Olimpico.

In stoppage time, Mourinho could be seen mimicking someone crying in a gesture made in the direction of the Monza bench.

Mourinho will miss Roma’s next game, against former club Inter Milan. The 60-year-old was in charge at Inter Milan from 2008-2010, leading the side to two league titles and a prestigious Champions League trophy.

The Roma manager was sent off three times in Serie A last season.

