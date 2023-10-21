Alexander Volkanovski says he’s lost 26.5lb in 11 days for UFC title bout against Islam Makhachev

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Alexander Volkanovski says he lost 26.5lbs in 11 days ahead of his highly-anticipated UFC lightweight title rematch against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294.

The pair will face off in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday, October 21; the second time they have done so after Makhachev beat Volkanovski at UFC 284 in February this year for the UFC lightweight championship belt.

The 35-year-old Australian only found out two weeks ago that he was taking to the ring again to face Makhachev after the Russian’s original opponent, Charles Oliveira, pulled out through injury.

It means that he has had to undergo a dramatic drop in weight to make the cut to fight on just 12 days’ notice.

“Obviously I was holding a lot of water,” Volkanovski told TNT Sports. “I was on a little holiday with the family, and I was enjoying it. I was enjoying the sun, had a couple of drinks and eating very well.

“But it’s funny, I had a day head-start before I got the call up because I saw that weight and I was like: ‘Oh wow, I’m not happy with that.’ So when I did get the phone call, I was like a kilo or two lighter.

“You have to move some kilos but my body just knows, I flick a switch and the weight went off and my body just kicked into gear.”

In Friday’s weigh-in, Volkanovski clocked in at 154.5lb while Makhachev came in at 155lb.

With the short preparation time, there have been suggestions that the pressure on Volkanovski’s shoulders has been eased. However, the Australian disagreed with that notion.

“A lot of people think: ‘Ah, it’s a no-lose situation,’ and I’m sick of hearing that phrase, no-lose situation,” Volkanovski said during his press conference on Tuesday, per UFC.com “Obviously my legacy is on the line. I want this rematch, and I want this lightweight title. I need this win, and now I’ve got to do it on 12 days’ notice.

“I’m never going to get this rematch again,” he added. “This is gonna be the last chance I get at this lightweight title, and that’s why it’s not a no-lose situation.”

Volkanovski is the current UFC featherweight champion and has stepped up in weight for these titanic clashes with Makhachev.

In what will be a battle between two of the top pound-for-pound UFC fighters, Volkanovski faces a stiff test in his rematch against Makhachev as the 31-year-old has won his last 12 bouts, including their first fight earlier this year.

Volkanovski is trying to become the fifth simultaneous double champion in UFC history, after Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Henry Cejudo.

In the other co-headline event of UFC 294, Kamaru Usman will take on Khamzat Chimaev in a special middleweight bout.

How to watch

UFC 294 will take place on Saturday, October 21, from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The prelim card will begin at 10 a.m. ET. The main card starts at 2 p.m. ET, with the headline fight of Volkanovski vs. Makhachev expected to begin a few hours later.

Fans in the US can watch the event on ESPN+, while the fight is broadcast on TNT Sports in the UK.

