‘The Messi Experience’ world tour offers fans interactive way of stepping into Argentine’s boots

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — If you’ve ever wanted to briefly step into Lionel Messi’s boots for a day, ‘The Messi Experience’ might be the closest you will get.

Kicking off a world tour in Miami in April 2024, the “immersive adventure” will offer fans a brand-new perspective on the Argentine’s legendary career.

Launched by multimedia companies Primo Entertainment and Moment Factory, ‘The Messi Experience’ promises an “immersive technological experience rich in interactivity, compelling stage design, and captivating storytelling.”

Featuring “state-of-the-art technology,” the experience uses 360-degree mapping technology, 3D visuals and artificial intelligence to allow fans to fully immerse themselves in scenes from Messi’s life and career.

It will also feature nine installations with digital and physical games to help fans learn the skills that have made Messi one of the greatest players of all time.

“I am very happy to be part of this project that allows fans to get closer to my journey on and off the field,” Messi said in a statement.

“Throughout my career, I have always strived to inspire and connect with people through my passion for football. This experience will offer a unique opportunity to relive the most memorable moments and feel the emotions that have shaped my path.”

Messi becomes highest earner in MLS

Messi signed for MLS side Inter Miami in July after his contract expired at Paris Saint-Germain, reportedly turning down more lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia.

The 36-year-old guided Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in December, finally clinching the one title he had craved the most throughout his career.

Messi won four Champions League titles and 10 La Liga titles with Barcelona and has a record seven Ballon d’Or awards to his name.

Messi is currently the MLS’ highest-paid player with more than $20 million guaranteed, the MLS Players Association announced.

Messi’s base salary is $12 million, according to the guide, with the Argentine under contract with the club until the end of the 2025 MLS season.

That outlay is already delivering some return on the investment after Messi guided Inter Miami to the first major trophy in the club’s history, lifting the Leagues Cup one month after joining.

In July, Inter Miami part-owner Jorge Mas told Spanish publication El Pais in an interview that Messi would earn between $50 and $60 million per year.

Mas confirmed to El Pais that the 35-year-old’s wage will be supplemented by the guarantee of being part of the club’s ownership once he retires, as well as a cut from the profits of MLS’ broadcasting deal with Apple TV and the team’s kit sales from Adidas.

The managing owner noted that the Apple TV stipulation was “very important” in the completion of an agreement.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.