France orders bolstering of Rugby World Cup security

(CNN) — France’s Interior Minister has ordered a reinforcement of security at this weekend’s Rugby World Cup semifinals following a raising of the terror threat level in France.

In the “rugby villages,” pat-downs and bag checks will be instated, as well as additional checks and security sweeps in areas that aren’t locked, according to an Interior Ministry statement on Wednesday. Fan zones are set to be fenced off and better policed, the statement said.

The remaining matches are all due to take place at the Stade de France, and these measures are set to improve security at other sites linked to the matches, the ministry added.

France’s terror threat level was raised to its highest classification on October 14, following the murder of a public school teacher by a former student of the school. The attacker was known to security services and the attack is being investigated for terrorism.

Increased security measures caused the kickoff of France’s soccer friendly against Scotland in Lille to be delayed by 10 minutes on Tuesday. Rugby World Cup President Jacques Rivoal was asked if he expected there to be a reoccurrence of these issues ahead of the semifinals.

“It doesn’t change anything,” said Rivoal, per Reuters. “We have our own internal security process set at the highest level with a double-checking system.

“The raising of the security level has actually enabled us to mobilise more security personnel. We can reassure our spectators that we will continue to work very closely with all the security services and we remain vigilant and focused.

“So far it has been a very safe event, with over 1.5 million spectators attending and no incidents,” he added.

The first semifinal will take place on Friday and sees Argentina take on New Zealand. Saturday’s semi is a rematch of the 2019 final, as reigning champion South Africa play England.

The Springboks broke French hearts on Sunday as the defeated the hosts 29-28 in the quarterfinals. According to Reuters, this has led to a rush of returned semifinal tickets.

