Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, AKA ‘Coach Prime,’ is set to release motivational book in March 2024

By Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — After excelling on the football sideline, Colorado’s Deion Sanders is now offering life coaching too.

The Buffaloes’ head coach is the author of “Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field,” a motivational book that draws on his own life experiences. It is set to be released in March 2024.

“Life’s filled with ups and downs, trials and tribulations, decisions that’ll make you choose between LEFT or RIGHT,” Sanders, who has acquired the nickname ‘Coach Prime,’ said on social media.

“I’ve been through almost everything one can experience in life, here are 21 WAYS that I’ve put to paper that navigated me to my definition of success and can help you define yours and reach your destination.”

Sanders is member of both the Pro and College Football Halls of Fame and had a stellar NFL career. He played 14 seasons in the league and is often regarded as one of the greatest cornerbacks of all time.

He was also a dual-sport athlete – Sanders spent nine seasons playing Major League Baseball, balancing it alongside his football career. In 1989 he became the first person to ever score an NFL touchdown and hit an MLB home run in the same week.

The 56-year-old made a successful transition into college football coaching, leading the Jackson State Tigers to a 27-6 record over his three seasons in charge, before making the move to Colorado of the Pac-12 Conference for the 2023 season.

Sanders has led his side to a 4-3 start, a marked improvement over the previous campaign that saw the Buffaloes go 1-11 over the year.

His outspokenness and natural charisma, combined with the team’s remarkable turnaround, has turned Colorado’s football program into a national attraction.

After the Buffaloes opened up at 3-0, the school announced in September that it had sold out its home schedule for the entire year. Superstar guests at game have included Dwayne Johnson and rapper Lil Wayne.

This is not Sanders’ first foray into the literary world – he published a memoir in 1999 titled “Power, Money & Sex: How Success Almost Ruined My Life.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.