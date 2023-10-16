Kim Ng, the first woman to be an MLB general manager, will not return to the Miami Marlins next season

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — The Miami Marlins announced Monday that Kim Ng will not return as the team’s general manager after three seasons with the franchise.

Marlins chairman and principal owner Bruce Sherman said in a statement that, while the club exercised its team option for her to return for the 2024 season, Ng declined the opportunity.

“We thank Kim for her contributions during her time with our organization and wish her and her family well,” the statement read.

In November 2020, Ng made history when the Marlins hired her as general manager, making her the first woman hired for that role in Major League Baseball. She is believed to be the first woman hired as a general manager to lead a men’s sports team in any North American major league.

Her hiring followed 30 years of experience in the MLB, including with the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, two of the winningest teams in the league. Ng had also interviewed for other GM roles at least five times.

When she joined the Marlins, the team was facing serious struggles, including the loss of big-name players, low attendance and a limited budget.

However, this year, the team reached the playoffs before losing in the National League Wild Card Series to the Philadelphia Phillies. It was the fourth time in franchise history the team had reached the playoffs.

“We will immediately begin a thorough and extensive search for new leadership as we plan to continue to invest in the Marlins organization both on and off the field,” added Sherman in his statement.

“We are committed to our fans and the South Florida community and look to build off the momentum of the great progress of this year.”

