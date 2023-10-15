Olympic great Mary Lou Retton making ‘remarkable’ progress, according to daughter

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Mary Lou Retton is making “remarkable” progress, according to her daughter McKenna Kelley’s Instagram on Saturday, after a “very rare form of pneumonia” had left the retired Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast “fighting for her life.”

“Prayers have been felt and are being answered,” read the Instagram post.

Retton remained in a hospital intensive care unit, Kelley stated, but the 55-year-old’s “path to recovery is steadily progressing.”

“Her fighting spirit is truly shining!” the post added. “Her breathing is becoming stronger, and her reliance on machines is diminishing.”

Earlier this week, Kelley had said that Retton had a very rare form of pneumonia and was fighting for her life.

“Though it’s a lengthy journey, witnessing these improvements is incredibly heartening! She’s responding so well to treatments,” Saturday’s Instagram post said.

Retton became a household name during the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles – winning five medals, more than any other athlete at those Games.

Her status as an all-time great was solidified when Retton scored perfect scores on the vault and floor routine en route to becoming the first US woman to earn an Olympic gold in the individual all-around event.

She was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1997.

