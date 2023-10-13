Charlotte Hornets’ Miles Bridges turns himself in over protection order violation

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges turned himself in to police on Friday, authorities said. An arrest warrant had been issued in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, for the NBA player following a protection order violation stemming from a domestic violence case last year.

The 25-year-old Bridges, accompanied by his attorney, turned himself into the Lincoln County Detention Center in North Carolina, according to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. He appeared before a district county judge and was released on a $1,000 secured bond, the release said.

Bridges is charged with violating a protection order, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to CNN that the warrant was originally issued in early January but not served until Friday.

Bridges, who didn’t play in the NBA last season, was charged last year with felony domestic and child abuse stemming from an alleged assault on his partner that happened in front of their children.

In November 2022, Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge and the remaining counts against him were dismissed. Bridges was sentenced to three years of formal probation, one year of domestic violence counseling, one year of parenting classes and 100 hours of community service, a statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Bridges signed a 1-year deal this offseason to return to the Hornets, and would only have to serve 10 games of the 30-game suspension handed down by the NBA after the league deemed he would get credit for 20 missed games as part of the suspension since he missed all 82 games last season.

“We are in contact with the Hornets and gathering information,” NBA spokesperson Mike Bass told CNN.

CNN has reached out to the Hornets and Bridges’ attorney for comment.

Bridges was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft out of Michigan State University and was traded to Charlotte, where he played four seasons. He was coming off his best year professionally in 2021-2022, averaging 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists before the incident.

