NFL Week 5: How to watch and everything you need to know

(CNN) — Throughout the years, the NFL has produced many iconic duos – Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison, Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, and Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski all come to mind. This season, however, the only duo anyone can talk about is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

For two weeks straight, the global superstar has cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end amid rumors of a budding romance. Swift was seen last week watching the Chiefs against the New York Jets from the skybox along with a gaggle of celebrity companions and a few Chiefs’ family members, including Kelce’s mother, Donna, and Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany.

While fans may or may not see Swift in the stands in Week 5, there’s plenty more excitement to be had across the league – including the Jaguars’ second straight international showdown, Cooper Kupp’s season debut against the undefeated Eagles, and an NFC-heavyweight battle between the Cowboys and 49ers.

Here’s what to look for in Week 5 of the 2023 season.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Buffalo Bills, 9:30 a.m. ET

The NFL’s International Series kicked off last week with the Jaguars’ dominant victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium. It was Jacksonville’s 10th game in London, the most of any team in the NFL.

In Week 5, they’ll look to continue their winning ways against the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

While London has become a sort of home-away-from-home for the Florida-based Jaguars, the Bills will be in uncharted territory as no current Bills players or coaches are left from the Rex Ryan-era team that played the team’s first and only game in London back in 2015.

“I guess the advantage goes to [the Jaguars],” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said, acknowledging that the Bills won’t reap the traditional benefits that go along with being the ‘home team.’

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson noted another advantage that Jacksonville possesses.

“Back-to-back games, the advantage is that we are here,” Pederson said at his Wednesday press conference. “I try to keep it as normal as if we were in Jacksonville. We understand what that travel is like.”

The Jags arrived in London a full week earlier than the Bills, having played their Week 4 matchup at Wembley. They received two full days rest earlier in the week with ample time to recuperate ahead of the AFC battle.

Meanwhile, the Bills arrived in London on the morning of Friday, October 6, with just two days to prepare for the big matchup.

The International Series features five games total. It will continue in Week 6 when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans, also at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Then in November, two games will be played in Germany at the Frankfurt Stadium – the Miami Dolphins will face the Kansas City Chiefs on November 5, and then the Indianapolis Colts will battle the New England Patriots a week later.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET

On Sunday afternoon, the Eagles will look to uphold their undefeated start against the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

While Philly can take confidence in their perfect 4-0 record, their victories have been largely underwhelming. They have yet to truly dominate an opponent, a disappointing comparison to the team that played in the Super Bowl earlier this year.

The most glaring difference between the Eagles then and now is the defense. Through four weeks of play, they rank 27th in pass defense and have surrendered nine touchdown passes. That’s the third most in the league behind the Bears and the Broncos – two of the worst teams in the NFL.

What do the Rams need to take advantage of the Eagles’ defensive struggles? The answer might be Cooper Kupp.

The Super Bowl LVI MVP injured his hamstring back in training camp and has yet to take the field this season, but he will play on Sunday barring any setbacks from his hamstring injury, according to head coach Sean McVay.

“He’s so conscientious.” McVay said. “He looks like he’s moving around really well, seeing good things between he and [quarterback] Matthew [Stafford] with a lot of their nonverbal communication. And just having his presence out there is definitely a boost.”

When Kupp returns, it will be the first time he plays alongside breakout star, Puka Nacua. The Rams have leaned heavily on Nacua in Kupp’s absence. The wide receiver has shone through four weeks of his rookie campaign, racking up 39 catches and 501 yards.

In Week 4, Nacua had his first touchdown as a pro, catching a 22-yard pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford in overtime to lift the Rams over the Indianapolis Colts. Following the victory, he told reporters why he’s ready for Kupp’s highly-anticipated return.

“I’m super excited,” Nacua said. “That means my run blocking is gonna get a lot easier because they’re going to be focusing on [Kupp].”

Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m ET

Sunday’s primetime clash features the recently reignited rivalry between the Cowboys and the 49ers. While both teams are among the league’s top competitors this season, their enmity goes back decades.

Unlike a traditional rivalry birthed from divisional alignment or regional loyalties, this rivalry is a result of repeated postseason meetings dating back to the early 1970s.

The rivalry ran hot throughout the 1980s and 1990s, but ended rather abruptly, as the pair did not meet again in the postseason until the wild-card round in January 2022. They met again last season in the NFC divisional round, with the 49ers taking home both narrow victories.

Now with the stage set for a Sunday Night Football showdown, the stakes feel much higher than a typical Week 5 contest.

“You live to play in these games,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters earlier this week. “You don’t want to make it bigger than it is, but the reality is it’s not just another game.”

Players on both sides appear eager to be a part of the teams’ history and embrace the challenge that comes with competing at such a high level.

“These are two of the most storied franchises in history,” 49ers tight end George Kittle said. “When you get to meet up on Sunday night football it is a big deal. The fanbases love it, we love it.”

