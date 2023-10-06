Simone Biles on the verge of yet more history as she eyes 21st world championships gold medal

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Having already made history at this year’s World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Simone Biles has a chance to blaze even more trails on Friday.

The American is set to compete in the women’s individual all-around final where she has the opportunity to secure her 21st world championship gold.

Even if she doesn’t secure the top spot, a podium finish will see Biles move ahead of Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo with the most overall gymnastic medals across the Olympics and the world championships. The pair, both with 33, currently share the record.

How to watch

The world championships began on September 30 and will run until October 8.

Qualifying competitions took place on the opening day through to Monday, with the first medals awarded the following day.

Biles will take part in the women’s individual all-around final on Friday with coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET.

NBC will broadcast the event in the US, while the BBC will show the finals in the UK.

Spectacular return

The 26-year-old has already been successful at this year’s world championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

She made history on the opening day when she finished first in the women’s all-around qualification, becoming the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike vault – a high-difficulty skill historically only done by men – at an international competition.

On Wednesday, Biles then produced a brilliant floor routine to help the US win a seventh consecutive gold medal in the women’s team final.

Her latest world title comes exactly 10 years after Biles won her first at the same venue in 2013.

As the most decorated gymnast in US history, she has now won 26 world championship medals – 20 gold, three silver and three bronze.

“I think each and every time you are crowned world champion, it feels a little bit different,” Biles told Heath Thorpe, via Gymnastics Now, after clinching her latest gold medal.

“I mean I’m still surprised that I’m still going. I’m 26, I’m a little bit older, so it feels just as good as the first one.”

This year’s world championships mark Biles’ first event back on the world stage since the Tokyo 2020 Games, when she pulled out of several events suffering from what is known as the “twisties” – a mental block causing a gymnast to lose track of their position in midair.

But her return has been nothing short of spectacular and, by competing in Antwerp, she became the first woman to represent the US at six artistic world gymnastics championships.

Former US gymnast Dominique Dawes told CNN This Morning on Thursday that what Biles is achieving in Belgium is “spectacular.”

“What she’s doing, I am in complete awe of. My kids are huge fans of Simone Biles and what I love is that she’s enjoying this journey,” said Dawes.

“She’s smiling along the way. She’s an amazing teammate, and she’s going to leave a lasting impact.”

The gymnastics legend has more chances for success after Friday’s all-around final. She is set to compete in the women’s vault and uneven bars finals on Saturday, before the balance beam and floor exercise finals on Sunday.

