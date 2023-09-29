Napoli ‘never intended to offend or make fun of’ striker Victor Osimhen with TikTok video

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Italian soccer club Napoli has said that it “never intended to offend or make fun of” star player Victor Osimhen after coming under fire for posting – and then deleting – a video of the striker missing a penalty on TikTok.

In a statement posted on the club website on Thursday, Napoli did not apologize to Nigeria international Osimhen, the top scorer in Serie A last season, but described him as “an asset to the club.”

The Italian champion – which won its first Scudetto since 1989/90 last season – has since deleted the video from TikTok, which included footage of Osimhen appealing for a penalty during Napoli’s 0-0 draw against Bologna on Sunday accompanied by a high-pitched voice. The voice then turns to laughter just before Osimhen misses the spot kick.

“To avoid any potential exploitation of the matter, SSC Napoli would like to explicitly state that the club never intended to offend or make fun of Victor Osimhen, who is an asset to the club,” Napoli said in Thursday’s statement.

“Over the course of the summer Napoli rejected all offers to sign the striker – firm proof of the club’s appreciation of him.

“On social media, and TikTok particularly, expressive language is used in a light-hearted and playful manner. In this case involving Victor there was no intention of mockery or derision.

“If Victor was in any way offended, this was not at all in the club’s intentions.”

The statement comes after Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, threatened to take legal action against the club.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday, Calenda said: “What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable.

“A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted. A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news.

“We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor.”

In a video posted on X by Italian journalist Gennaro Del Vecchio, Osimhen can be seen arriving at the team’s hotel ahead of its 4-1 win against Udinese on Wednesday, where he greets team manager Giuseppe Santoro but appears to deliberately ignore several teammates on his way in.

Osimhen scored in Napoli’s match against Udinese but celebrated in muted fashion before embracing his teammates.

The club is fifth in Serie A after six games and faces Lecce on Saturday.

