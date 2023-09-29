Detroit Lions humble ‘embarrassing’ Green Bay Packers as David Montgomery scores three touchdowns

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — The Detroit Lions laid down a marker for their season with a statement victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday evening.

Lions running back David Montgomery ran for 121 yards and three touchdowns as Detroit convincingly beat their division rivals 34-20 at Lambeau Field.

Montgomery’s performance was the standout in a complete team victory for the Lions, and one which displays the team’s playoff aspirations to the rest of the NFL.

With a road victory over the reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs under their belts already, the Lions have shown their credentials for traveling to tough environments and claiming impressive victories. And Thursday’s win in Green Bay was another example of just that.

“Send us anywhere. We’ll be ready,” Lions quarterback Jared Goff said after the win, per detroitlions.com “That’s the way we’re built.”

For Montgomery personally, Thursday’s victory and his performance specifically held more meaning than to many of his teammates.

Drafted into the NFL by the Chicago Bears in 2019, the 26-year-old had lost all seven of his games against the Packers with the Bears.

However, in his first year with the Lions, he has banished those demons with a career-best three-touchdown performance.

“It felt real different coming in,” Montgomery said after the win, per NFL.com “With the group of guys that I’m with, like I said, ‘I’m blessed.’

“To come out here with these guys and get the dub, that’s big for me. I could tell my son that I beat the Packers. So, I’m excited to say that. I’m really excited to be part of this team.”

The Lions move to 3-1 on the season and host the Carolina Panthers in Week 5.

‘Very humbling’

For the Packers, it was a reality check after a broadly positive beginning to the 2023 season.

In the organization’s first year without Aaron Rodgers as quarterback since 2008, the new starting quarterback, Jordan Love, has shown signs of promise but also plenty of room for growth.

And with a young squad and a highly-rated head coach in Matt LaFleur, the team has displayed that it has reasons for hope.

But Thursday’s performance was a worrying one for both Packers coaches and fans, with the team going into halftime at home losing 27-3 and only being able to amass 21 yards on offense in comparison to Detroit’s 284.

LaFleur called the performance “embarrassing” at halftime, and he wasn’t much more positive afterwards despite two touchdowns in the second half, which helped to restore a fraction of Green Bay’s dignity.

Love finished with one touchdown and two interceptions as he was consistently under pressure from the Lions defense. Green Bay’s star running back, Aaron Jones, finished with only five carries for 18 rushing yards.

In his post-game media appearance, LaFleur said the performance was “very humbling,” adding that the Lions “manhandled us, really in every phase.”

The Packers fall to 2-2 on the season and travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.

