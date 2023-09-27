‘Help your boy out!’ NFL starting QB Josh Dobbs not able to buy his jersey in Cardinals shop, team rectifies it soon after

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Most starting quarterbacks are the face of their franchise. This often means that at their team facilities, it’s hard to move around without their name or face being seen somewhere.

However, for Josh Dobbs, his journey with the Arizona Cardinals hasn’t come with the same kind of attention, even amongst his own team.

Dobbs was traded to the Cardinals just a few weeks before the season began to fill in for the injured Kyler Murray and has been in a race against time to familiarize himself with all that comes along with joining a new franchise.

He admitted on the eve of the new season that he was still struggling with some of his teammates’ first names, while also having to learn an NFL offensive playbook.

And it appears it’s not just Dobbs who is having a hard time with the transition, with the Cardinals also apparently forgetting to make his jersey available for fans to purchase.

In a video the 28-year-old posted on his social media, Dobbs tries to buy some official Arizona team jerseys with his name and number on the back for some family members.

However, when he goes to select his name from the list of players, Dobbs’ name and number were not there.

“Ya boy is nowhere to be found,” he said while scrolling through the list of his new teammates. “We’ve got all the numbers, and no No. 9.

“Like: ‘Yo, I know I just got here, but come on.’ We can at least have the custom jersey ready for me. Help your boy out!”

Dobbs’ video appeared to spur the Cardinals into action, with the team posting a video of Dobbs finally getting his hands on a team jersey with his name and the No. 9 on the back.

“Y’all take it easy on the Cardinals. I just got here a month ago. But we’re official. Let’s get it.”

Dobbs has eagerly grasped his opportunity as a starter in Arizona having spent the majority of his time in the NFL as a backup since being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017.

He has shown flashes of promise in the first three weeks of the season with the Cardinals, leading the team to its first win of the new campaign in Week 3 with a shock 28-16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Under first year head coach Jonathan Gannon, Dobbs and the rest of the Cardinals team have proven stiffer opposition than many had predicted.

And now, although it may have taken a while, fans in the stands can choose to proudly wear Dobbs’ jersey as he leads the team on the field.

