Deion Sanders’ Colorado falls to their first defeat of the season against No. 10 Oregon

(CNN) — The Deion Sanders-led No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes suffered their first defeat of the season as they slumped to a heavy 42-6 defeat against the No. 10 Oregon Ducks on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon.

Despite the Ducks being 21-point favorites ahead of the matchup, there was plenty of hype for “Coach Prime’s” Buffaloes following a 3-0 start to season in his first year at the helm, after they finished last year with a 1-8 record.

Before the game, a video went viral on social media showing Colorado players stepping on Oregon’s logo in midfield, with one star even stomping on it.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, who has been critical of Colorado since before the season started, ripped his opponent in a pre-game speech to his players.

“The Cinderella story is over, man. They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins. There’s a difference,” Lanning said. “This game ain’t gonna be played in Hollywood. It’s gonna be played on the grass.”

The pre-game antics didn’t bode well for the Buffaloes as the Ducks scored early and often, taking a 35-0 lead at the half.

“Not done yet. We were composed, we executed at a really high level, but not done yet,” Lanning told the ABC broadcast at halftime. “We’re not satisfied. I hope all those people that have been watching every week are watching this week.”

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix finished the game completing 28-of-33 pass attempts, while tallying 276 passing yards, with four total touchdowns and an interception in the victory.

“It’s a good old-fashioned butt-kicking,” Sanders told reporters after the game. “No excuses.”

He added: “People around the country will say, ‘This is what they needed to humble themselves.’ We weren’t arrogant or whatever, we’re confident people.

“If our confidence offends your insecurity, that’s a problem with you, it’s not us.”

Colorado (3-1) will next play against No. 5 USC in Boulder on September 30, while Oregon (4-0) will play on the road against Stanford.

