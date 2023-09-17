Shohei Ohtani ruled out of the rest of the season

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani has been ruled out of the rest of the season with right oblique inflammation, an inflammation of the core muscles, his team announced on Saturday.

The two-way superstar had already been ruled out of pitching for the season after tearing his ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on August 23, but his batting season was also confirmed to be over on Saturday.

Ohtani suffered the oblique injury during batting practice on September 4, and it is unclear whether he will have to undergo his second Tommy John surgery, which usually has a recovery time of 12 to 18 months, to repair his UCL injury.

Ohtani had already cleaned out his locker on Friday, but Angels’ general manager Perry Minasian clarified that, “it’s nothing malicious, there’s no story here.”

“I think, in his mind, he thought there was a possibility for a procedure today, and that’s why he packed,” Minasian said, according to MLB.com. “He’s so focused on, ‘Season’s over, I’ve gotta get ready for ’24.’ And that was what his mindset was. He’s planning on being here the last homestand.”

Before his injury Ohtani had been enjoying one of the best ever individual seasons, leading the American League in homers, triples and walks combined with going 10-5 on the mound with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings.

The Japanese star is set to be a free agent after the season and his future in Los Angeles remains uncertain. He is likely to become the highest paid baseball player of all time.

