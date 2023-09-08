Spanish prosecutor files ‘sexual assault and coercion’ complaint against Luis Rubiales over unwanted kiss on Spain star

By Pau Mosquera, CNN

(CNN) — The Spanish national prosecutor has filed a complaint against the suspended president of Spain’s soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, “for the crimes of sexual assault and coercion against Jennifer Hermoso,” according to a press release.

On Tuesday, La Roja star Hermoso filed an official complaint with prosecutors against Rubiales over an unwanted kiss after the Women’s World Cup final, leading to this new development.

The official complaint from the prosecutor’s office is the next step in the process for the Spanish justice system to proceed with a case against Rubiales, who has refused to quit as president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

“The complaint is filed after, on September 5, the player appeared before the prosecutor, accompanied by her lawyer, and expressly made a complaint of the events that, according to her statement, occurred without her consent,” the press release by the prosecutor’s office added.

