Spain women’s soccer coach fired amid unwanted World Cup kiss fallout

By George Ramsay and Patrick Sung, CNN

(CNN) — Jorge Vilda has been sacked from his role as head coach of the Spanish women’s soccer team amid ongoing fallout from Luis Rubiales’ unwanted kiss on a player at the Women’s World Cup final.

The move comes as part of a major shake-up in Spanish soccer ever since Rubiales, the president of the country’s soccer federation (RFEF), forcibly kissed forward Jennifer Hermoso.

Rubiales has apologized for his actions and described the kiss as “mutual” – a claim Hermoso denied, saying she was not respected. The soccer chief has been handed a 90-day suspension by FIFA, soccer’s global governing body, while disciplinary proceedings are underway.

In a statement announcing Vilda’s sacking, the RFEF said: “The coach was key to the notable growth of women’s football and leaves Spain as world champions and second in the FIFA rankings.

“The Royal Spanish Football Federation, in one of the first measures of restructuring announced by (interim) President Pedro Rocha, has decided to let go of the services of Jorge Vilda as sporting director and women’s national team coach, the latter of which he took on in 2015.

“RFEF appreciates his work at the head of the national team and his responsibilities as the maximum sporting figure of the women’s national teams, as well as the successes reaped during his term, crowned with the recent achievement of the World Cup.”

This is a developing story, more to follow.

CNN’s Matias Grez and Jill Martin contributed to reporting.