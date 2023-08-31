Mother of Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales released from hospital after church hunger strike, according to reports

By Tara Subramaniam, Radina Gigova, Ana Melgar and Claudia Rebaza, CNN

(CNN) — The mother of beleaguered Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales, who was admitted to a hospital in the Spanish town of Motril after a hunger strike, has been discharged, according to various Spanish media outlets.

Ángeles Béjar locked herself in the Divina Pastora church in her hometown of Motril, in southern Spain, on Monday to protest the treatment of her son after he was suspended by FIFA for forcibly kissing Women’s World Cup winner Jennifer Hermoso at the final.

When asked by CNN en Español about Béjar, the Hospital Santa Ana in Motril refused to make any comment, citing privacy protection laws.

A priest at the church, who identified himself as Father Antonio, told reporters that Béjar had been taken to the hospital on Wednesday after becoming “anguished and dizzy” and complaining about irregularities with her heartbeat.

“I need to tell you that she has had a crisis, she has worsened and they needed to take her urgently to the hospital,” said Father Antonio from outside the church.

“So she’s not here anymore, she had to leave for the hospital because the woman was already tired and had lots of issues already, even some anemic issues so she had to leave.”

He said Luis Rubiales had spoken with his mother before she was taken to the hospital.

“Her son [Luis Rubiales] called her, yes, he has called her and they have been in touch. And among all of them [the family], they decided she needed to go to hospital,” Father Antonio said.

A friend of Rubiales’ mother previously told CNN Portugal that she had recently been “in poor health,” but thought that she would likely “hold out until the end” with her hunger strike.

Béjar has previously said her goal was to protest what she called an “inhumane, bloodthirsty hunt” against her son, according to Spanish media reports.

CNN Portugal reported from the church earlier this week and spoke to the friend of Rubiales’ mother, who described the backlash against Rubiales as “an injustice.”

“I don’t think that this man committed a sexual assault like they’re saying. That seems too strong to me,” the friend said.

Mounting pressure

Spain defeated England at the World Cup final earlier this month but the team’s triumph has been overshadowed by the row surrounding Rubiales and significant anger from the women’s team against his leadership.

Rubiales has admitted that he made a mistake kissing Hermoso but has claimed the act was consensual. Hermoso has insisted that she did not give her permission to be kissed and felt violated by Rubiales’ actions.

Rubiales was suspended by FIFA, soccer’s global governing body, over the weekend. Under the terms of the suspension, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) has appointed an interim president to replace Rubiales during the 90 days he’s banned from participating in all football-related activities.

On Monday, all 19 regional presidents of the soccer federation called for Rubiales to resign while offering unanimous support for interim president Pedro Rocha.

The pressure on Rubiales to step down from his position as RFEF president has only intensified since he dramatically refused to do so during a speech at the federation’s Extraordinary General Assembly on Friday, vowing to “fight to the end.”

Spanish prosecutors are considering whether to press sexual aggression charges against Rubiales.

He also faces continued criticism from players, politicians, union officials and even the United Nations, with protesters taking to the streets in Madrid on Monday to escalate calls for his resignation.

“We are all very angry at this because all women have suffered some kind of abuse,” Paloma Torres, a 29-year-old lawyer who protested against Rubiales in Madrid told CNN on Monday.

