US Open: Home crowd favorites Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys make the perfect start

(CNN) — Home crowd favorite Jessica Pegula made the perfect start to her US Open campaign, beating underdog Camila Giorgi in straight sets.

Pegula made light work of her Italian opponent, breezing to a 6-2 6-2 opening-round victory in just an hour and 22 minutes.

The 29-year-old American is considered by many to be one of the frontrunners in a wide-open women’s field and this impressive victory would have done little to dissuade fans of her chances of going far at Flushing Meadows.

Pegula took the initiative early in the opening set when she broke Giorgi’s serve at the first time of asking, winning the very first game of the match. The world No. 3 didn’t look back after this and continued to power on to take the first set.

Giorgi put up a more stubborn defense in the second set, but buoyed by the home crowd support Pegula was eventually able to overpower her opponent to take the final set by the same score.

Elsewhere on the women’s side of the draw, Madison Keys, Pegula’s compatriot, was able to make her way into the second round.

Keys came up against Dutch player Arantxa Rus in the opening round and like Pegula, was able to advance with a comfortable victory – winning the match 6-2 6-4.

Keys, ranked No. 17 in the world, seized control of the match early on, winning the first four games of the encounter while storming to take the first set 6-2.

The second set was more of a contest, but Keys’ class showed as she found a way to get past her 32-year-old opponent.

Pegula will face either Romania’s Patricia Maria Țig or Canada’s Rebecca Marino in the second round, while Keys will come up against Belgium’s Yanina Wickmayer.

