ESPN tennis analyst John McEnroe will miss some of US Open after positive Covid-19 test

(CNN) — ESPN’s lead tennis analyst John McEnroe said he tested positive for the virus that causes Covid-19 and will miss some time covering the US Open tennis championships.

“Unfortunately, after feeling a bit under the weather, I tested positive for Covid,” McEnroe said in a statement Tuesday. “I’m watching the US Open from home & can’t wait to get back to work soon.”

ESPN said it wishes the tennis Hall of Famer well and looks “forward to welcoming him back when he’s ready.”

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who have a positive Covid test should stay home for at least five days and isolate from others. People who have moderate or severe cases need to isolate for at least 10 days.

McEnroe’s younger brother, Patrick, who is also an ESPN broadcaster, tested positive for coronavirus in March 2020.

John McEnroe joined the network for its first US Open coverage in 2009. As a player, McEnroe won four of his seven Grand Slam singles titles at the US Open.

The final tennis major of the year started Monday and concludes September 10.

