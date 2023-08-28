Spanish prosecutors open investigation into soccer chief Luis Rubiales over unwanted kiss

By Pau Mosquera and Claudia Rebaza, CNN

(CNN) — Spanish prosecutors have opened an investigation that could end in sexual aggression charges against soccer federation boss Luis Rubiales.

The case centers on the unwanted kiss on the mouth he gave to player Jennifer Hermoso after Spain won the Women’s World Cup on August 20, a statement published by the country’s Prosecutors Office said Monday.

“We have agreed to contact Jennifer Hermoso in order to inform her of her rights as a victim of an alleged crime of sexual aggression in the next 15 days,” the statement says.

This is a developing story, more to follow.

