US captain Christian Pulisic scores sensational goal on AC Milan debut

(CNN) — US Men’s National Team captain Christian Pulisic scored a sensational goal on his debut for Italian side AC Milan on Monday night.

Pulisic, who joined the Rossoneri from Chelsea earlier in the summer, played a neat one-two with Olivier Giroud before rifling his effort into the back of the net.

The 24-year-old’s thunderous 21st-minute strike was the second of the night in AC Milan’s 2-0 victory over Bologna as the team began its Serie A campaign strongly.

“It just felt like the perfect step for my career, I feel really welcome and excited to be part of this club,” Pulisic told DAZN afterwards when asked about his move to Italy.

“For me, just a great start personally. Nice to get a goal, while a clean sheet and a win are always nice.”

Giroud scored Milan’s opening goal, tapping home from close range after just 11 minutes.

Following a disappointing Serie A title defense last season – though the Italians did reach the semifinals of the Champions League – AC Milan has recruited heavily this offseason in the hope of reclaiming the Scudetto.

Although midfield fulcrum Sandro Tonali has joined English Premier League side Newcastle United, Milan has reinvested the transfer fee to improve other areas of the squad.

Midfielders Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Luka Romero, Tijjani Reijnders and Yunus Musah, as well as forwards Noah Okafor and Samuel Chukwueze, have all joined, though Pulisic is arguably the star acquisition.

After an underwhelming end to his time in London, where he made 145 appearances and scored 26 goals for Chelsea, Pulisic is hoping for a new lease of life in Italy.

“We want to fight to win this championship, of course, to compete for all the titles we can,” Pulisic said.

“Personally, it is to continue creating and scoring goals the way I did tonight and to help this team win titles.”

Milan manager Stefano Pioli said he never had any doubts about Pulisic’s abilities.

“I always knew Pulisic was a talent, this was never in doubt,” Pioli told DAZN. “In the phone call I had with him before he signed it was evident that he was bringing a lot of quality to the squad.”

