Spain’s head coach Jorge Vilda appears to touch female staffer inappropriately during game celebration

(CNN) — Video has emerged that Spain head coach Jorge Vilda appearing to inappropriately touch a female staff member during the Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England.

Moments after Spain’s Olga Carmona scored the only goal of the game, giving La Roja the lead against England, footage shows Vilda in a celebration embracing with members of his staff, including a female staff member.

When Vilda touches her, he first has his left arm on her shoulder in a hug. Then, as Vilda turns his head away from the group embrace, his left hand drops down to her chest. He keeps it there for a moment, and then lets go.

CNN has reached out seeking comment from Vilda, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the woman.

Separately, on Monday, RFEF president Luis Rubiales admitted he “made a mistake” by giving Spain star Jennifer Hermoso an unwanted kiss on the lips after the 33-year-old received her gold medal following the team’s Women’s World Cup final win against England.

“Well, in a moment of elation without any intention of bad faith, well, what happened happened,” Rubiales said in a video with an RFEF watermark.

“I think in a very spontaneous way. I repeat, there was no bad faith between either of the two of us. From there, well, here we didn’t understand it because we saw something natural, normal and in no way, I repeat, with bad faith.

“But outside of the bubble, it looks like it has turned into a storm and so if there are people who have felt offended, I have to say I’m sorry. There’s no other way, right?”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has said the apologies of Rubiales are “not enough.” Answering questions from reporters on Tuesday, Sánchez said that “what we saw was an unacceptable gesture.”

