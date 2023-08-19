New England Patriots player ‘has feeling in all extremities’ following injury that led to game’s cancellation, team says

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — The remainder of an NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field was called off Saturday after Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden was injured and carted off the field in the fourth quarter.

Bolden laid motionless after colliding with teammate Calvin Munson as they attempted to tackle Packers player Malik Heath.

“He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation,” the Patriots later said on social media.

Players from both teams gathered as the rookie cornerback was tended to on the field and eventually carted off.

The Patriots announced on social media it had reached an agreement with the Packers to suspend the remainder of the game.

“Upon mutual agreement of the teams, tonight’s game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers has been suspended,” the Patriots said.

During a postgame news conference, Patriots player Matthew Slater said it was the right call to suspend the game.

“Clearly our team was shaken by what happened,” Slater said, crediting Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for the decision and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur for “standing with him on that.”

“I think everybody acted swiftly and it was the right call in this situation,” he said.

