Women’s World Cup: England stuns co-host Australia to reach final

<i>Carl Recine/Reuters</i><br/>England's Chloe Kelly is pictured here in action against Colombia at Stadium Australia in Sydney
England's Chloe Kelly is pictured here in action against Colombia at Stadium Australia in Sydney
August 15, 2023 2:09 PM
By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — England has reached the Women’s World Cup final for the first time thanks to a stunning 3-1 win over co-host Australia on Wednesday.

Ella Toone’s first-half goal gave England a deserved lead, before Australia superstar Sam Kerr produced a long-range stunner to draw the sides level in the second half

But Ellie Carpenter’s error in defense allowed Lauren Hemp to restore England’s lead, before Alessia Russo ended Australia’s hopes with a goal on the counterattack as the Matildas went in search of an equalizer.

More to follow…

