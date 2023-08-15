Spain reaches Women’s World Cup final for the first time with stunning win over Sweden

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

(CNN) — Spain created more history at the Women’s World Cup, shocking favorite Sweden to reach the final for the first time thanks to a dramatic 2-1 win in Auckland, New Zealand.

After the majority of the match ticked by without much of consequence to write about, three goals in the final 10 minutes set the semifinal before a sell-out crowd at Eden Park alight.

Teenager Salma Paralluelo seemed to have won it for Spain with an 81st-minute strike which broke the deadlock, only for Sweden to level with a brilliant goal from Rebecka Blomqvist in the 88th minute.

But with extra-time looming, Spain’s response was ruthless and immediate. Saving the best goal until last, Olga Carmona found the back of the net with a sublime effort from the edge of the box just 94 seconds after Sweden had made it 1-1.

Competing at just its third World Cup, Spain is now within a game of winning the sport’s biggest prize. And La Roja is on a roll having won three successive World Cup matches for the first time.

So dominant were La Roja in possession against Sweden and so impressive have they been in the knockout stages, they will be confident of victory against either Australia or England in Sunday’s final.

Sweden had the pedigree – only the US has appeared in more World Cup semifinals than the Swedes’ five – but Spain had the know-how and the stardust.

