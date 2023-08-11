Spain edges past the Netherlands to reach first ever Women’s World Cup semifinals

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Spain edged past the Netherlands after extra time in a 2-1 win on Friday at the Wellington Stadium to reach its first ever Women’s World Cup semifinals.

Mariona Caldentey’s penalty after a VAR-reviewed handball decision looked to have won the match for Spain with just nine minutes remaining, but Stefanie van der Gragt – whose handball had gifted La Roja its penalty – drilled home a brilliant effort in the first minute of added time.

In a tense period of extra time, teenage substitute Salma Paralluelo struck the winner after 111 minutes with a left-footed effort off the inside of the far post to make history for Spain.

Japan and Sweden play later on Friday in the 2023 tournament’s second quarterfinal.

