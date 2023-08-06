Philadelphia Eagles lineman is acquitted on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio

By Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

(CNN) — A player for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles who was accused of raping and kidnapping a woman in 2019 has been acquitted of the charges, according to documents filed in Guernsey County Court in Ohio.

Offensive lineman Josh Sills had been indicted by a grand jury on January 31 and was placed on the NFL’s commissioner exempt list, preventing him from practicing, playing or travel with the team. He has since been removed from the list and “will return to the team’s active roster,” the Eagles said in a statement Friday.

“We are aware that the legal matter involving Josh Sills has been adjudicated and he was found not guilty,” the team said.

Sills’ lawyer, Michael Connick, said the acquittal “ends a nearly four-year nightmare for the Sills family, and particularly Josh,” according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

CNN has reached out to Sills’ legal representation for further comment.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released a statement following Friday’s verdict.

“I still believe the victim,” Yost said. “But in America, criminal convictions require proof beyond a reasonable doubt. The jury did not see it, and I thank them for doing their duty under the law.”

Sills signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Oklahoma State and appeared in one game last season.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jacob Lev contributed to this report.