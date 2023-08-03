Germany crashes out of Women’s World Cup as Morocco reaches knockout stage in tournament debut

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Two-time world champion Germany crashed out of this year’s Women’s World Cup after drawing 1-1 to South Korea on Thursday.

The Germans were among the favorites to win the title before the tournament got underway and knew victory in its final Group H match would all but secure qualification for the knockout stage.

Expectations of a routine win for Germany, however, quickly evaporated as Cho So-hyun gave South Korea a surprise early lead.

Germany’s star forward Alexandra Popp equalized moments before half-time, but her team failed to score the all important winner against South Korea, thereby finishing third in the group.

Pain for Germany meant joy for Morocco which, in its first World Cup appearance, reached the knockout stage with a surprise 1-0 win against Colombia.

More to follow.

