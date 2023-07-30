Women’s World Cup: Which teams are through? Which are out? Which can still qualify?

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — With some Women’s World Cup groups balancing on a knife edge, working out which team needs to get what result to still qualify can be a tricky process.

CNN Sport takes a look at each group and breaks down the teams that are already through to the round of 16, those that are out and the results the remaining teams need to qualify.

Group A

Co-host New Zealand picked up an unwanted record by becoming the first host nation knocked out of the Women’s World Cup group stages, after its 0-0 draw against Switzerland in its final group game.

With Norway thrashing the Philippines 6-0 in the other Group A game, the Football Ferns needed to beat its Swiss opponents to secure a place in the last 16 but was unable to find a breakthrough.

The results on Sunday mean Switzerland go through as the group winners, with Norway progressing as the runner-up ahead of New Zealand on goal difference.

Group B

Canada vs. Australia, Republic of Ireland vs. Nigeria

Leader Nigeria will qualify with a win or a draw, but is currently only topping the group on goals scored over Canada.

If second place Canada also wins, it will come down to goal difference then goals scored to determine the group winner. Canada can also qualify with a draw.

Only a win will guarantee Australia avoids the same potential fate as its co-host and goes out in the group stage, but a draw will also be enough if the Republic of Ireland beat Nigeria by two goals.

The Republic of Ireland is already eliminated.

Group C

Costa Rica vs. Zambia, Japan vs. Spain

Japan and Spain are already through to the last 16 after winning their opening two matches, but Spain leads the group on goal difference. A draw will qualify Spain in first, but Japan needs to win to top the group.

Costa Rica and Zambia are both already eliminated.

Group D

China vs. England, Haiti vs. Denmark

England needs just a point against China to finish top of Group D.

Denmark, level on points with China but ahead on head-to-head after beating the Chinese, just needs to better China’s result to qualify.

If China and Denmark win or England and Haiti win, three teams will be level on points. Qualification would be decided by goal difference, then goals scored, then head-to-head.

Group E

Portugal vs. United States, Vietnam vs. Netherlands

The US Women’s National Team will qualify with a win or a draw and need to either match or better the Netherlands’ result to guarantee top spot.

The Netherlands can also qualify with a win or draw, but need to win and hope the US either loses or draws – or wins but scores two or more goals fewer than the Dutch – to finish top.

Portugal can still qualify, but the odds are heavily stacked against it. The team either needs to beat the US or draw and hope for another miracle in the form of a Vietnam victory over the Netherlands.

Vietnam is already eliminated.

Group F

Jamaica vs. Brazil, Panama vs. France

France will qualify for the last 16 with a win or a draw against Panama and victory will guarantee top spot as long as it matches or betters Jamaica’s result.

Jamaica will qualify if it can cause a huge upset and win or draw against Brazil.

Brazil needs a win to guarantee a place in the last 16, but will also qualify in the unlikely event of a Brazil draw and Panama beat France.

Group G

Argentina vs. Sweden, South Africa vs. Italy

Sweden is already through to the last 16 and only needs a draw against Argentina to guarantee top spot.

Italy will qualify if it beats South Africa or if it draws and Argentina draws or loses against Sweden.

Argentina and South Africa both need to win to stand any chance of reaching the knockout stages.

If they both win, three teams will be on four points and it will again come down to goal difference, then goals scored, then head-to-head.

