Argentina completes dramatic comeback to earn draw against South Africa at Women’s World Cup

(CNN) — Argentina completed a dramatic comeback to earn a 2-2 draw against South Africa at the Women’s World Cup on Friday.

In an topsy-turvy game in Dunedin, New Zealand, Banyana Banyana opened the scoring, Linda Motlhalo tapping home after 30 minutes, though the Argentina defenders thought the move in the build-up was offside. However, the video assistant referee confirmed Thembi Kgatlana, who provided the assist, was onside and the goal stood.

Seeking a first ever Women’s World Cup victory, South Africa doubled its lead midway through the second half after Kgatlana once again combined with Motlhalo to edge Banyana Banyana a step closer to a famous victory.

However, in the space of five second-half minutes, Argentina clawed its way back into the Group G match.

A stunning, dipping strike from Sophia Braun from the outside of the area gave Argentina a foothold in the game and Romina Núñez completed the turnaround with a header to make it 2-2.

Both sides have a point after two games at the tournament and South Africa has its first ever point at a Women’s World Cup.

Fellow Group G sides, Sweden and Italy, play on Saturday in their second group stage games.

In Argentina and South Africa’s final group games, they will face Sweden and Italy respectively knowing they will need to win to have any chance of making it to the knockout stages of the tournament.

