Ja Morant suspended 8 games by NBA for ‘conduct detrimental to the league’

By David Close, CNN

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been suspended by the NBA for eight games without pay for “conduct detrimental to the league,” officials announced Wednesday.

The punishment follows an incident where Morant was seen in an Instagram Live video holding a gun at a nightclub outside Denver.

The league said an investigation “did not conclude that the gun at issue belonged to Morant, was brought by him into the nightclub or was displayed by him beyond a brief period. The investigation also did not find that Morant possessed the gun while traveling with the team or in any NBA facility.”

Morant has missed the last five games following the incident.

Earlier this month, the police department in Glendale, Colorado, a suburb of Denver, said the agency would not recommend charges against Morant.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the number of games Ja Morant has missed.

