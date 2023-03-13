Jason Kelce confirms he will return to the Philadelphia Eagles for 2023

By Matias Grez, CNN

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has emphatically confirmed he will be returning to the team in 2023.

“I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season,” Kelce wrote in a tweet on Monday.

“After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t f***ing done yet!”

The 2023 season — which is set to begin in September — will be Kelce’s 13th in the league, all of which have been with the Eagles.

Philadelphia drafted Kelce in the sixth round in 2011 and the 35-year-old went on to help the team win Super Bowl LII, though he missed out on a second title when the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII last month.

Kelce is a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro and has started every game for the Eagles’ since the 2015 season.

He has played a total of 176 games for the Eagles throughout his career and could surpass David Akers’ record of 188, though he is two games behind current teammate Brandon Graham.

The Eagles were unsurprisingly delighted with the news, posting a video with the caption: “KELCE IS BACKKKKKKK.”

