Mikaela Shiffrin equals all-time skiing record with 86th World Cup circuit win in Sweden

By Alasdair Howorth, CNN

Mikaela Shiffrin won her 86th World Cup race on Friday — triumphing in the giant slalom in Åre, Sweden — to match the overall record set by skiing legend Ingemar Stenmark.

Shiffrin is now on the precipice of becoming the sport’s all-time winningest athlete — man or woman — and can break the record on Saturday in the slalom.

More to follow…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.