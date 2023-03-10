Skip to Content
CNN - Sports
By
Published 4:57 AM

Mikaela Shiffrin equals all-time skiing record with 86th World Cup circuit win in Sweden

<i>Lisa Leutner/Reuters</i><br/>Shiffrin now needs just one more victory to be the outright record holder.
REUTERS
Lisa Leutner/Reuters
Shiffrin now needs just one more victory to be the outright record holder.

By Alasdair Howorth, CNN

Mikaela Shiffrin won her 86th World Cup race on Friday — triumphing in the giant slalom in Åre, Sweden — to match the overall record set by skiing legend Ingemar Stenmark.

Shiffrin is now on the precipice of becoming the sport’s all-time winningest athlete — man or woman — and can break the record on Saturday in the slalom.

More to follow…

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Sports

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content