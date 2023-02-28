Rape investigation opened into Moroccan soccer player Achraf Hakimi, according to source close to investigation

By Joseph Ataman and Sammy Mngqosini, CNN

French judicial authorities have opened an investigation for rape into Moroccan soccer player Achraf Hakimi, a source close to the investigation confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.

The Nanterre prosecutor’s office, just outside of Paris, is leading the investigation, the source added.

Spanish-born Moroccan Hakimi is a full-back for Paris Saint-Germain and plays for the Moroccan national side. He scored the penalty kick that took Morocco to the World Cup semifinals during Qatar 2022.

“The Nanterre prosecutor’s office does not wish to comment on this ongoing investigation, as the information already published jeopardizes the inquiries necessary for finding the truth,” the prosecutor’s office told CNN.

CNN has reached out to Hakimi and PSG for comment.

Hakimi, who is considered one of the best defenders in the world, joined PSG from Inter Milan in 2021. He now plays alongside superstars such as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.

Due to his impressive performances at both club and international levels last year, the 24-year-old was named in the men’s best XI at FIFA’s annual awards ceremony in Paris on Monday.

