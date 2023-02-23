Los Angeles Clippers officially announce signing of Russell Westbrook

By Matias Grez, CNN

The Los Angeles Clippers officially unveiled the signing of Russell Westbrook on Wednesday, two days after he was waived by the Utah Jazz.

Westbrook was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Jazz as part of a three-team deal on February 10 following a turbulent 18 months with his hometown team.

The nine-time All-Star, who was reportedly making $47 million in the final year of his contract, failed to adapt to playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a disjointed Lakers team, which is now on track to miss the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Westbrook certainly improved after being moved to the bench in October last year and is averaging 15.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in 28.7 minutes per game in his 15th NBA season.

“That’s a huge part for any normal human being in any situation in the workplace, [being] somebody that a lot of teammates and people want here is very important,” Westbrook told reporters. “To me, I value that a lot.

“I’ve been in this league a long time and being somewhere that people want you and they embrace you, that meant a lot to me.”

Westbrook joins a Clippers team that is currently fourth in the Western Conference and one that had already added Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland and Mason Plumlee in a busy trade deadline.

The 34-year-old once again teams up with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Paul George, with Clippers president of basketball Lawrence Frank hoping Westbrook can lead the franchise to its first NBA title.

“Russell is one of the most explosive and competitive players in the NBA,” Frank said, per the NBA. “He has many strengths that can benefit the team and a shared desire to win a championship.

“We’re delighted to welcome him and his family to the organization.”

Westbrook, a future Hall of Famer, was the NBA’s 2016/17 Most Valuable Player, is a two-time scoring champion and the league’s all-time leader in triple-doubles with 198.

